Strictly star Tess Daly's school-inspired secrets to toned figure

Whether she's presenting Strictly or modeling her swimwear range, Tess Daly always looks incredible – and the 53-year-old works hard to maintain her sculpted figure.

Rather than pounding the pavements or sweating it out on a spin bike, Tess' workout routine sounds incredibly fun, taking inspiration from activities we all did in childhood.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman s 5 style lessons

The presenter told Health & Wellbeing that she starts her day with five minutes of skipping, explaining: "I don't like sweating much. I like skipping and trampolining."

"We've got a little trampoline at home outside, and that's great for getting your lymphatic system moving and for your circulation. Sometimes I'll do five minutes of skipping at the start of the day – one minute on and one minute off, and it's great, it really wakes up the system."

She added: "If you're feeling a bit sluggish in the morning, it's a brilliant way to wake up – better than a cup of coffee I'd say! And it's cheap and cheerful – just buy a skipping rope from Amazon, it's there the next day for a couple of quid."

Tess Daly works out at home

She went on: "You can skip inside if the weather is bad, it's an all-weather exercise that really gets your circulation going, it wakes you up, and it keeps you trim. I like skipping, it's a joyful exercise that puts a smile on your face.

"I recommend it to everyone I know because it's easy and it reminds you of being a child again," she continued.

Tess Daly's hard work pays off

"It gets part of the body moving that you haven't moved for a while. Everything is moving at the same time, it feels good, it boosts the endorphins and it's quick."

In stark contrast to Tess' energetic workout routine, her co-presenter Claudia Winkleman has a totally different approach to exercise.

Quizzed on how much exercise she does to stay in shape, Claudia told Marie Claire: "Oh, absolutely zero. I'm sedentary.

"I went to yoga once and I lasted four minutes," she admitted. "I'm just not that person."

