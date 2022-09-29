Strictly's Kaye Adams confuses dance partner with personal problem

Kaye Adams, 59, has thrown herself into training ahead of her second Strictly performance at the weekend, but revealed she's suffering from a personal medical problem.

Taking to Instagram, Kaye wrote: "Nadia Sawalha asked me how the training is going. I said 'my Tena-lady runneth over,'" referring to incontinence pads, designed to help those who suffer from bladder weakness.

Referring to her partner Kai Widdrington, 27, Kaye said: "Poor guy is so young he hasn't got a clue what I'm on about!!" to which Kai replied: "I still don't know what this means."

Loose Women star Kaye's fans were amused by Kai's confusion, writing: "Ignorance is bliss sometimes," and "You don't wanna know about pelvic floors!" While another quipped: "Ask your mum!"

Kaye's followers offered the star advice for her medical issue, commenting: "Kaye! Do your pelvic floor exercises! You can do this!" while another commented: "I just love that you're so honest!"

Kaye's routines are testing her pelvic floor

Urinary continence is a common side-effect of menopause, as pelvic floor muscles weaken with age. This means it's common to experience urine leaks when you cough, laugh or sneeze – or when you move around energetically, as Kaye is doing during her Strictly training!

Following her first performance on the show, Kai admitted she had messed up her dance, saying: "I mucked up lots of the steps, I’m so sorry. This man has worked so hard and has been so patient."

Kaye Adam's Strictly partner Kai Widdrington is supporting the star

Of course, Kai wouldn’t hear her apology, as he said: "The times we have got tough in training and you have dusted it off, you’re a trooper in training… It’s only a minor mistake!"

