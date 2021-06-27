Janette Manrara shows off dancer's figure in stunning throwback as she posts loving tribute The Strictly Come Dancing star looks so glam!

Janette Manrara thrilled her fans at the weekend with a throwback from her days on Strictly which she posted in honour of a special occasion.

In the snap, the dancer posed making the victory sign as she wore an ab-baring cropped red top and matching mini skirt with a ruffled hem.

SEE: Janette Manrara flaunts impossibly toned legs in intimate video

Her feet were clad in gold shoes and perhaps most impressive of all was Janette's usually straight hair, which she wore in long, tumbling curls.

The star beamed and put her arm around her dance partner at the time, Dr Ranj.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs and surprising choice of footwear

As Janette revealed in the caption, the reason for sharing the gorgeous picture was that it was her friend and former partner's birthday.

MORE: Janette Manrara's Ascot outfit has to be seen to be believed

READ: Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec announce amazing new venture

She wrote a heartfelt tribute to Dr Ranj, which began: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEY!!!!! @drranj My favourite #Fireball. I hope you’re being so spoiled today! You deserve it fully!"

Janette shared the stunning photo to Instagram

Janette went on: "One of the most wonderful human beings I am lucky enough to call a friend!! Cannot wait to properly celebrate with you! I love you!!"

Dr Ranj was clearly touched by the message, as he soon responded, adding a kiss emoji as he wrote: "Awwww! Love ya gorgeous!!"

The dance pro's fans were quick to wish the doctor and presenter well, with their comments including: "Happy birthday Ranj," and: "My favourite team!!!"

The dancer also favoured a bold red look at this year's Royal Ascot

One commented: "Aww lush photo [heart emoji]," with another agreeing: "Oh Janette you look so so lush and good luck on it takes 2 you will be fab."

Two weeks ago, the 37-year-old, who joined the show back in 2013, announced that she was stepping away from the Strictly dancefloor in order to present its spinoff show, It Takes Two.

As the Floridian explained in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the change comes as she and her husband, fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, think about starting a family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.