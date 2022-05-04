Strictly's Janette Manrara worried if she'd ever dance again after 'painful' injury The pro dancer tore her meniscus

Janette Manrara shared she feared for her career after a painful injury in 2011.

The former Strictly pro tore her meniscus, a piece of cartilage between the shinbone and thighbone during a dance tour in America. Describing the ordeal to The Mirror, Janette explained: “I had a torn meniscus and needed surgery on my left knee. It was really scary because I kept dancing. The doctor had said, ‘You can actually dance on it for a few more shows, but it is risky’.

"It was so painful. I was taking ibuprofen all day, every day," she said. At the end of the tour, Janette underwent surgery for the injury in California.

"They looked after me fantastically well but you know, my body is my tool. It's how I make my living. So the day I came out of hospital was really scary. My knee and my whole leg were so swollen, I couldn't walk on it or even put weight on it.

"There was this intense worry and fear, 'Oh my god, am I ever going to be able to dance the same again?'"

Following her surgery Janette underwent physio to help her recover and while she was warned she'd need six weeks off dancing to full recuperate, the star was able to take to the floor again ahead of schedule.

Janette was able to begin dance training ahead of schedule. "As soon as the swelling went down and I was able to do my physical therapy, I thought, 'Actually, I'm going to come out the other end of this better than I was going in,'

Janette Manrara is married to fellow Strictly pro /strong>Aljaz Skorjanec

"I was back up in four weeks. I think it was the consistency of sticking to the exercises I needed to do that was so important."

