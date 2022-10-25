Camilla Queen Consort's health fear that shocked her into quitting smoking

Queen Consort Camilla is known to look after her health, wearing a FitBit and partaking in ballet classes, so it comes as a surprise to learn that she was a smoker in her younger years.

SEE: Queen Camilla makes very rare public appearance with her lookalike sister

King Charles III's wife reportedly smoked 10 cigarettes a day until 2001, when a health scare prompted her to quit smoking for good. At the time, The Daily Mail reported that it was Queen Consort Camilla's rhinitis (where your nose gets irritated by something you're allergic to, causing persistent coughing and sneezing) that helped her make the decision to give up cigarettes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted to wedding mishap

"She had a persistent cough which she couldn't shake off," a friend of Camilla's reportedly told The Daily Mail. "It wasn't connected to her smoking, but she decided it was a good opportunity."

SEE: Queen Consort Camilla follows in Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps with touching gesture

READ: How King Charles III's coronation will break with recent royal tradition

The Queen Consort reportedly also tried to quit smoking earlier in 2001, by going on a trek to the Himalayas to 're-energise' her spirits. The trip was hosted by Dr. Mosaraf Ali, a health guru favoured by King Charles at the time.

Queen Camilla, who was 53 at the time, was said to be a regular visitor to Dr. Ali's London practice, where she was encouraged to take up yoga both to combat back pain and to help her give up smoking.

Queen Consort Camilla smoked in her younger years

Wellness pilgrimages are not unknown to the now 75-year-old – she is currently in India at a holistic health centre, which she has reportedly visited eight times since her first trip in 2010.

SEE: Queen Consort Camilla seen in very rare family photos – including one with beloved late mother

According to Times of India, Camilla and a few friends are currently staying in Soukya, a holistic health and wellness centre near Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

Queen Consort Camilla enlisted the help of her husband's health guru to help her quit smoking

According to their website, Soukya "offers a wide range of health programmes that help cleanse, de-stress, soothe and revitalise the mind, body and spirit."

"We provide authentic Ayurvedic, Panchakarma, Yoga and Naturopathic treatments and Complementary Therapies that are prescribed, monitored and reviewed by our doctors and delivered with the help of skilled therapists," the site continues.

Here's hoping Camilla returns rejuvenated after a busy few months.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.