Queen Consort Camilla's £5.5k lifestyle spend: revealed

Queen Consort Camilla often praises her husband, King Charles for being 'the fittest man of his age' that she knows, but Camilla is fairly sprightly herself.

The 75-year-old is known to look after her mental and physical health, investing in her wellbeing in a variety of ways, from outdoor pursuits to luxury wellness breaks.

We took a deep dive into the royal's wellbeing habits and totted up how much she invests in her quest to stay well. Read on for what we found…

Wellness breaks in India: £2,800

Queen Consort Camilla's biggest luxury by far are her trips to India to visit holistic health and wellness centre, Soukya, where a seven-day stay costs from £2,800.

Queen Consort Camilla travels to India to support her wellbeing

Her most recent trip was in October 2022, but she has reportedly visited the retreat eight times since 2010.

Such a fan is the Queen Consort, she convinced her husband to visit in 2019 for his 71st birthday.

Soukya offers the divisive Panchakarma ritual, a method of cleansing the body of all unwanted waste, clearing the mind and the gut, as well as the respiratory tract and sinuses.

Camilla convinced Charles to join her in India

It sounds like Queen Camilla is in good hands at the retreat, as according to their website, every guest at Soukya goes through a health evaluation by doctors, qualified and experienced in their respective system of medicine.

Fitness tracker: £159.99

Queen Consort Camilla is a dedicated FitBit wearer, opting for the Charge3 model, which she's been wearing since early 2020 – and is rarely seen without.

Camilla is rarely seen without her Fitbit

Camilla's tracker of choice is swimproof and water-resistant and automatically recognises exercises such as runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more. It also tracks and counts steps on walks, which Queen Consort Camilla has previously said she's a big fan of.

Daily ballet sessions: Free!

Camilla opened up about her love of ballet when speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live in 2020, revealing she does twenty minutes each morning.

Camilla's ballet class of choice comes courtesy of Silver Swans, who offer free online sessions.

Yoga and Pilates: £2,600

Queen Consort Camilla spoke of the importance of yoga in 2017, explaining: "I do a bit of yoga. A bit of yoga and a bit of Pilates.

"It's very good for you as you get older, it makes you less stiff - good for your muscles. It makes you much more supple. I think it's very important as you get older to take exercise and stretch," she continued.

Camilla gave no insight into where she practices yoga and Pilates, but we can't imagine her popping into her local leisure centre. The average price of private yoga sessions are £50 per class, and we imagine she does weekly sessions.

Wordle: Free!

Camilla revealed that she keeps her mind sharp by playing Wordle with her granddaughter every day. "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter," the royal told British Vogue.

Camilla's healthy habits see her glowing at 75

"It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are," King Charles' wife continued.

Reading: £95.88 per year

Queen Camilla is also an avid reader, which helps keep her mind busy in her seventies.

The royal revealed that reading with her husband on holiday is one of her greatest joys, explaining: "When we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room."

Camilla leads a healthy life

Being married to a dedicated environmentalist, we imagine Camilla has a Kindle rather than buying new books each month. Kindle Unlimited costs £7.99 per month, and as a committed reader, it's likely the 75-year-old gets through several books a month, making the cost well worth it.

