7 naughty royal habits revealed - including Prince William's trait Princess Kate can't stand Even the royal family have habits they can't quit

From smoking to nail biting, the royal family have had their fair share of naughty tendencies that one would assume to be rather unroyal.

While some habits are harder to quit than others, like Queen Elizabeth's daily slice of chocolate cake or Princess Margaret's 60-a-day chain smoking, several of the royals have adopted a healthier way of life since quitting their unruly routines.

Scroll on to discover several of the royal's naughty habits, including Prince William's unexpected trait that the Princess of Wales hates…

Queen Consort Camilla's smoking

The Queen Consort was a smoker for thirty years, though reportedly quit cigarettes for good when she married her husband Charles, who wasn't a fan of the habit.

King Charles' official royal website even addresses the fact in a FAQ section. It reads: "The Duchess of Cornwall [now Queen Consort] gave up smoking many years ago."

Queen Elizabeth II's daily chocolate treat

Now, indulging in a sweet treat every day is more a guilty pleasure than a naughty habit, but notable all the same. The late Queen Elizabeth II had a penchant for this particular chocolate biscuit cake that she insisted on eating every day.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously said: "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would pick off the menu."

Prince William's messy habit

During a visit to Cyprus in 2018, the Prince of Wales cracked a joke about one of his household habits which drives his wife Kate mad.

While admiring the furniture and chatting with servicemen, William teased: "Keep the pizzas off the sofas!" Overhearing her husband's quip from across the room, the Princess of Wales playfully replied: "You're a nightmare with that!"

Seems like the future King likes to wind down by tucking into a TV dinner from time to time… we can totally relate.

Prince Harry's smoking

The Duke of Sussex was a heavy smoker in his youth, but reportedly stubbed out his habit when he met his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince George's nail biting

Anyone who's been treated to the vile taste of anti-nail biting solution as a child will know that nail biting is a habit that can be tough to crack.

Prince George was spotted on Buckingham Palace's balcony during Trooping the Colour having a cheeky chew of his nails this summer – a habit he shares with his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Princess Margaret's smoking

The late Queen Elizabeth II's sister Princess Margaret was a heavy smoker, lighting up to 60 cigarettes per day.

From dozing in bed until the late morning to sipping on vodka at midday, Princess Marget's leisurely morning rituals also involved partaking in two hours of reading newspapers in bed while listening to the radio and "chain-smoking."

Princess Charlotte's cheeky faces

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter Princess Charlotte is normally impeccably behaved, but during her younger years, the royal tot developed a cheeky habit of sticking her tongue out.

The seven-year-old's playful antics were famously captured at the King's Cup royal sailing regatta in 2016… much to Princess Kate's delight!

