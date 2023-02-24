Queen Consort Camilla's subtle post-illness reaction everyone missed King Charles' wife attended her first public engagement since contracting Covid

Queen Consort Camilla delighted royal watchers on Thursday when she returned to work following time off while she had Covid.

King Charles' wife paid a visit to Boston Manor in Brentford to check out work that has been done on the Jacobean house and during the engagement, Camilla appeared to refer to how she was feeling post-Covid.

The Queen Consort joked that she would make use of a ceremonial key to let herself into a 400-year-old manor house when she needed 'a rest' as she officially opened the restored building.

Queen Consort Camilla seemed in good spirits following her bout of Covid

Accepting the key from Shantanu Rajawat, leader of Hounslow Council who manages the historic property, attendees chuckled as she said: "So I can use this to get in, can I? When I need a rest."

Camilla was still feeling unwell on Wednesday, when she was forced to pull out of a visit to a foodbank with King Charles.

Explaining her absence, a palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week's illness. However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday's rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today's Felix Project engagement."

King Charles spoke of his wife's recovery during a visit to Milton Keynes last week, when he simply said: "She's getting better."

King Charles shared updates on his wife's illness

This is the second time the 75-year-old has contracted coronavirus, with the palace saying she was suffering cold-like symptoms since testing positive. The announcement of her ill health did confuse fans, though.

The palace initially shared a statement saying that Camilla had to cancel engagements after coming down with a "seasonal illness", before sharing a few hours later that she had Covid.

Queen Consort Camilla has had Covid twice

Some fans were surprised by the update and questioned why the palace had not waited until her diagnosis was confirmed before releasing a statement.

But others rallied around the royal, with one stating: "Could it be that they thought she had a cold and until they had taken a test, it wasn't thought to be Covid? Just a thought."

A second added: "Cough, cold, sniffles, high temperature. Symptoms of seasonal illness…also symptoms of covid. However, I'm guessing she hadn't tested for covid when the first release went out, and she had to cancel today's appointments. Likely did think it was a winter cold!"

Other than her two bouts of Covid, Camilla appears to be in good health, rarely falling ill, and remaining active with ballet and yoga well into her seventies.

