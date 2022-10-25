Queen Consort Camilla flies to India for ten-day holistic therapy holiday – details Camilla arrived on Thursday alongside her friends

Queen Consort Camilla was not pictured alongside King Charles over the weekend, as he visited his mother's Sandringham Estate for the first time since her death – and even attended church with friends.

MORE: Queen Camilla makes very rare public appearance with her lookalike sister

The reason for Camilla's absence has now been revealed – the royal is currently in India at a holistic health centre.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Consort Camilla's star-studded night out

The 75-year-old arrived in the country last Thursday and is expected to stay there until later this week.

RELATED: Queen Consort Camilla's sentimental engagement ring from King Charles' family

READ: King Charles sparks debate as coronation details are revealed

According to Times of India, Camilla, and a few friends, are currently staying in Soukya, a holistic health and wellness centre near Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

Camilla has travelled without her husband King Charles

According to their website, Soukya "offers a wide range of Health Programmes that help cleanse, de-stress, soothe and revitalise the mind, body and spirit."

"Every guest goes through a health evaluation by doctors, qualified and experienced in their respective system of medicine. Based on a joint review of the Ayurvedic tri-dosha (vata, pitta and kapha) and blood reports, the treatment protocol is designed to address the individual needs of the person."

The website adds: "The programme is monitored and reviewed daily, to enable any change in the treatment protocol, if required, enabling a highly individualised treatment programme.

King Charles was at Sandringham over the weekend

"We provide authentic Ayurvedic, Panchakarma, Yoga and Naturopathic treatments and Complementary Therapies that are prescribed, monitored and reviewed by our doctors and delivered with the help of skilled therapists."

It's not the first time that Camilla has visited Soukya. She made her first visit to the centre back in 2010.

The publication also reports that the royal has made eight visits to the centre so far and even convinced her husband Charles to celebrate his 71st birthday there back in 2019.

At the time, the couple went in for a six-day rejuvenative treatment, where naturopathy, Ayurvedic, and yoga practices were employed. The whole centre was reserved for them.