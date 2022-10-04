How King Charles' new role could affect his daily life The royal will be travelling more now he is King

Royal watchers often comment on King Charles III's swollen fingers, and one aspect of his new role as monarch could worsen his symptoms.

As King, Charles III is likely to partake in more plane travel, visiting the various Commonwealth countries as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did. While the monarch is sure to enjoy learning more about the different cultures, it could cause trouble for his swollen fingers.

Royal fans have noticed his hands appear particularly swollen when he travels abroad to warmer climates.

According to Cornwall Live, King Charles III himself is reported to have made reference to his enlarged digits during a trip to Australia in 2012, dubbing them his "sausage fingers" after hours of flying to the tropical climate.

King Charles III's fingers often look swollen

It's common for extremities to become swollen during air travel because sitting still causes blood to pool in certain areas due to lack of movement.

Warmer temperatures, as experienced in many of the commonwealth countries, also exacerbate swelling in the fingers and toes.

Flying could exacerbate King Charles' health woe

That said, it's also been reported that King Charles' swollen fingers could be a result of arthritis.

Arthritis is a disease that affects the tissues of the joints, causing the joint lining to swell, causing pain, stiffness and loss of function.

