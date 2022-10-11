How King Charles III's coronation will break with recent royal tradition The monarch will be crowned on 6 May

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are due to be crowned on 6 May next year, however, their big day will break with a recent royal tradition.

The ceremony will be taking place on a Saturday, during the weekend, whereas more recent coronations have fallen on weekdays. The late Queen's coronation took place on a Tuesday, while her father, King George VI, was coronated on a Wednesday, with King George V's coronation taking place on a Thursday.

King Edward VIII did not have a coronation before his abdication less than a year into the role.

The last coronation to take place on a weekend was that of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, which took place on Saturday 9 August 1902, over a century ago.

The coronation was, however, originally due to take place on Thursday 26 June 1902, but it had to be postponed after the King developed an abdominal abscess that required surgery.

Before that, the last weekend coronation was that of Queen Elizabeth I, which took place on Sunday 15 January all the way back in 1559.

King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra were crowned on a Saturday

Charles' coronation also falls on another special day, as his grandson, Archie, will be celebrating his fourth birthday.

It is not yet known whether Prince Harry and his family will attend the occasion. Marlene Koenig, royal historian, told HELLO!: "Archie is too young to attend the coronation. But Charles was four and a half. However, Archie is not heir to the throne or even remotely close to the throne."

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The coronation will take place on Archie's fourth birthday

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the coronation "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.

It is expected that the King will sign a Proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year.

