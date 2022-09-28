Queen Consort Camilla's Balmoral accident: all the details King Charles III's wife took a tumble in the Highlands

Following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Queen Consort Camilla and her husband, King Charles III, made their way to Balmoral to grieve in private.

The couple, like the late monarch, love the Scottish retreat, with Queen Consort Camilla sharing that her husband is at his happiest in the countryside. The 75-year-old shared that King Charles loves a hike, explaining: "He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

King Charles' energetic scurrying left his wife injured back in 2010, when Queen Camilla was taken to hospital in Aberdeen after fracturing her leg while out walking near the Balmoral estate.

Camilla, who was 62 at the time, "took a tumble" while on her annual Easter break with her husband, with the couple's official spokesman explaining the Queen Consort would be in plaster for at least six weeks.

"She was walking in slippery conditions in Scotland, and took a tumble and hurt her leg," he said. "Today, following doctor's advice, Her Royal Highness had an x-ray which showed a twisted fracture of the fibula.

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III enjoy hiking

"Consequently, Her Royal Highness is wearing a plaster cast and will be for six weeks. She has been advised not to put weight on her leg. Her Royal Highness has every intention of carrying out all planned engagements."

Queen Camilla showed a similar stoic attitude this year, after breaking her toe while in Scotland.

King Charles is at his happiest when hiking

Camilla, 72, suffered the injury before the Queen passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, but continued to support her husband in his new role despite the injury, the Telegraph said.

