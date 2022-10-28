Anitta's surgery transformation: see before and after photos following candid new interview The singer has been open about her love of cosmetic surgery

ABrazilian singer Anitta has always been open about her decision to undergo plastic surgery, and in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, the 29-year-old has given insight into her decision-making.

READ: Fat freezing: Is it safe? An expert weighs in

Gracing the cover of the magazine, Anitta opened up about the nose job, jaw-shaping and breast augmentations she's undergone, explaining: "It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself.

Anitta before and after surgery

"For me, it's like changing my hair," she continues, explaining she sees the changes as temporary, despite the fact that surgery is a taboo topic in her native Brazil.

MORE: Thread lifts: the non-surgical answer to sculpted cheekbones and a defined jaw

SEE: Gum contouring and gum grafts: before and after transformation

"Even if it's not good or the way I expected, I still like the process. I like the adrenaline," she shared.

So confident is she in her transformation, Anitta shared a series of before and after surgery pictures on her Twitter, showing how she has changed her lips and nose in particulart.

Anitta before and after surgery

Despite wowing the crowds at Coachella this year, Anitta said she doesn’t see herself performing for the rest of her life.

"Hell no," she told WSJ Magazine, revealing she would like to try her hand at acting.

"It's pointless for me to keep pushing myself to keep doing things that won’t fulfill new dreams. I've already done what was impossible,” she said, adding, "What is bigger than No. 1?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.