Eamonn Holmes updates fans on return to work following surgery The GB News presenter's fans are missing him

Eamonn Holmes, 62, underwent surgery in late September to help tackle his back pain, and the GB News viewers are already missing him.

Following his operation last week, a fan wrote to the star on Twitter, saying: "GB News isn't the same without Eamonn. Hope you'll be back soon. Speedy recovery," to which the presenter replied: "Thank u. I'll need a week to let my back heal."

Another of Eamonn's followers messaged the star to let him know of his own problems, explaining: "I was up at just gone 3 this morning Eamonn with pain in my ankle heel and leg. Took my morphine and co-codamol, it's eased it a bit. Got doctors at 9 this morning. I definitely need referring to a specialist at the hospital."

Eamonn sympathised with his fan's pain, writing: "U r lucky u have some of that pain relief. U must be bad. Sorry to hear that. I hope u find a way. There has to be a better joined up official response to pain. Too many suffering perhaps needlessly."

A former costar of Eamonn's shared a selection of black and white throwback photos of the presenter, to which Eamonn replied: "That message and those pictures were better than medicine."

Eamonn Holmes relies on a stick to ease his back pain

Eamonn shared the risks of his surgery last week, explaining that while the operation comes with risks, he was willing to give it a try due to the constant pain he suffers daily through his lower back and legs.

"It's an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I've decided it is a risk I am willing to take," he told the Express.

Eamonn Holmes with his costar Isabel Webster

He added: "In fact, it's a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs."

