Eamonn Holmes disappoints fans with health update

Eamonn Holmes underwent major surgery on his back in late September, and has been absent from GB News ever since.

The much-loved presenter is inundated with comments from fans on a daily basis asking when he'll be back to work, with the most recent reading: "How's your recovery going? Wishing you all the very best and hope to see you back on GB News very soon - it's been far too long without your refreshing honesty!"

Eamonn frequently replies to fan queries, responding to this heartfelt message with: "It might be a while I'm afraid."

The 62-year-old didn't give any insight into why his return has been delayed, but last week when a fan asked: "Are you back tomorrow on GB News?" Eamonn replied: "Afraid not… Had a few setbacks in the healing process. Doing my best to get back on track. Thanks for your support."

In response to another fan sharing that she's suffered an injury falling from her bike, Eamonn gave further insight into how he's feeling, writing: "I didn't think anyone could be much worse than me… then I read your damage report! Feel so sorry for you. Look after yourself and keep taking the pain relief."

Eamonn Holmes normally presents GB News with Isabel Webster

After he admitted his recent health setbacks, fans were quick to send their support to the 62-year-old.

"Sorry Eamonn to hear you had setbacks in your healing process. Sending good vibes and prayers you're feeling some better today," one wrote.

Eamonn Holmes' fans can't wait for this return to work

Another commented: "We miss you but wish you well, don’t rush it your health is everything."

