Eamonn Holmes return to work delayed amid 'setbacks in healing process' The GB News viewers are missing him!

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes underwent surgery in late September to help with slipped discs that were causing unbearable back pain, and his recovery is taking longer than expected.

Days after his procedure, Eamonn told fans he needed "a week to let [my] back heal," but two weeks on, the star isn't back on the GB News desk, with viewers worrying for him.

This week a fan tweeted: "Are you back tomorrow on GB News?" To which Eamonn replied: "Afraid not… Had a few setbacks in the healing process. Doing my best to get back on track. Thanks for your support."

In response to another fan sharing that she's suffered an injury falling from her bike, Eamonn gave further insight into how he's feeling, writing: "I didn't think anyone could be much worse than me… then I read your damage report! Feel so sorry for you. Look after yourself and keep taking the pain relief."

After he admitted his recent health setbacks, fans were quick to send their support to the 61-year-old.

Eamonn Holmes presents GB News with Isabel Webster

"Sorry Eamonn to hear you had setbacks in your healing process. Sending good vibes and prayers you're feeling some better today," one wrote.

Another commented: "We miss you but wish you well, don’t rush it your health is everything."

Eamonn Holmes uses a walking stick to ease his back pain

Several days after his surgery, Eamonn told his co-host, Isabel Webster, that he didn't know if his surgery has been a success, explaining: "I'm one week in, it's early days, and it will probably be about three weeks before they will know if it's been a success or not."

The presenter candidly admitted before the procedure that it had a chance of making things worse, but he felt that it was worth the risk.

"It's an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I've decided it is a risk I am willing to take," he told the Express.

