Phillip Schofield back in hospital following surgery: all the details The This Morning host updated his fans

Phillip Schofield took to Instagram to share that he was back in hospital following a second eye operation.

READ: Holly Willoughby receives disappointing news ahead of This Morning return

In the photo, the This Morning host sits atop a reclining hospital chair with a patch on his eye. He captioned the photo: "Now my right eye is done!" referring to the fact he had his left eye operated on earlier in the summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield makes home confession live on air

"If the success of my summer is to be 'floater' free, that's good enough for me," he continued.

SEE: Phillip Schofield poses shirtless after surgery to fix 'frustrating' health woe

LOOK: Phillip Schofield reveals private home gym during hot and sweaty workout

Phil's two surgeries were to correct the floaters in his vision, which appear as small dark dots, squiggly lines, rings or cobwebs. They are caused by gel inside your eyes changing.

They're generally more common among older people and can be caused by retinal detachment.

Phillip Schofield shared a photo post-operation

Floaters aren't generally cause for concern and sometimes go away on their own, but if they're caused by a retinal detachment, they can be serious and can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated, according to the NHS.

MORE: Inside Phillip Schofield's £2million bachelor pad after split from wife

Phil's surgery would either have involved a small incision in his eye, or a laser would be used to break up the floaters and make them less noticeable.

Phil's had both eyes operated on

Writing after his first operation, Phil said: "These floaters have literally blighted my otherwise brilliant eyesight. For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky. It is mood/mind and life-changing for me.

"People who don’t have terrible floaters won’t understand what they do to your head and until now they really haven’t been taken seriously."

We're pleased Phil has had a productive summer break!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.