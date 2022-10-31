Eamonn Holmes bemoans clock change amid back agony

While many of us relished the extra hour in bed following the clock change on Sunday, GB News star Eamonn Holmes was less than impressed.

The star, who underwent back surgery in late September following months of agony, wrote on Twitter: "An extra hour in bed. Have it back if it just means an extra hour of pain. Long night for many of us. #ChronicPain."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes updates fans on recovery as he returns to TV

Despite surgery to ease his pain, it seems that Ruth Langsford's husband is still struggling, with his fans rushing to send support during his hour of need.

"So sorry you are in pain still Eamonn, it is always so much worse at night in the dark. Pain is so awful but we are thinking about you," one wrote.

Another commented: "Sorry to hear the surgery hasn't eased your back pains. There is nothing that anyone can say which will make it go away but I am sure all the comments help occupy your thoughts."

Eamonn Holmes' fans are missing him on TV

Many others suggested alternative remedies, with one fan writing: "I am so sorry to hear you are still in pain, that’s awful! Have you tried alternative therapies too? Or have you tried float tanks, it won't stop pain but may give you an hours break to help reset your cortisol levels."

It's no surprise Eamonn's fans are trying to help find a way to manage his pain, as they're desperately missing his appearance on their TV screens.

Ruth Langsford is likely supporting her husband during his difficult time

Last week the 62-year-old disappointed fans with the news he wouldn't be returning to work yet, due to ongoing pain.

The much-loved presenter is inundated with comments from fans on a daily basis asking when he'll be back to work, with the most recent reading: "How's your recovery going? Wishing you all the very best and hope to see you back on GB News very soon - it's been far too long without your refreshing honesty!"

Eamonn frequently replies to fan queries, responding to this heartfelt message with: "It might be a while I'm afraid."

The 62-year-old didn't give any insight into why his return has been delayed, but last week when a fan asked: "Are you back tomorrow on GB News?" Eamonn replied: "Afraid not… Had a few setbacks in the healing process. Doing my best to get back on track. Thanks for your support."

