Eamonn Holmes shares candid health update with worrying photo

Eamonn Holmes, 62, took to Instagram to share a painful-looking photo highlighting the recurring health condition he struggles with.

Alongside a photo of his face looking red and swollen, Eamonn wrote: "Ageing puts you at higher risk of shingles (esp. 50+) so it's good to know what to look for. I'm pleased to partner with @gsk on their Understanding Shingles report, as I've suffered from this previously."

Eamonn's celebrity friends were quick to send their love to presenter, with A Place In The Sun star Laura Hamilton writing: "Sending love," while Carol Vorderman simply commented with a red heart to show her fellow TV star that she was thinking of him.

The presenter's decision to share the realities of shingles with his followers comes after his wife, Ruth Langsford, opened up about living with her husband's health woes.

"Eamonn's got two building discs in his back and has been in a lot of pain, so it's very hard for him," Ruth admitted in an interview with Woman & Home.

Eamonn struggles with shingles

"He has good days and bad days, and I see that more because I live with him," she said. "It's been going on for a year, but I don't think this has anything to do with age.

She went on to say that discs can pop at any age, but that it has brought home to the couple that anything can happen to any of us, at any time.

Eamonn Holmes relies on a stick for support

Eamonn has spoken out about his shingles before, calling the condition "painful" and "exhausting." Shingles is an infection that generally causes a painful rash to appear, according to the NHS website. Symptoms include a "tingling or pain" on the skin, as well as a headache and generally feeling unwell.

The rash will go away on its own but can last there for up to four weeks. Certain medicines can be taken to speed up recovery.

