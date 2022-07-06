Helen Skelton reflects on 'good life lesson' after addressing marriage split

Helen Skelton returned to her roots for a new five-part series, Summer on the Farm. In the show, which aired on Channel 5 this week, saw the 38-year-old touching upon her life in Cumbria, where she grew up.

It marked the first time the TV star appeared on television soon after her shock split from her husband, Richie Myler. "I grew up around here and it always feels special to come back even if it is a typically murky Cumbrian summer's day," Helen emotionally told viewers.

Looking at the beautiful countryside, she added: "This for me is probably the equivalent of most women going on spa and having a massage. Just the space, the view and I think I was probably around 30 when I realised, 'Oh, green stuff does make me happy'.

"I know that's a weird thing to say but I was looking out of my window of the house I was living in and I thought, 'I love looking at trees.'" Helen later enjoyed a hot beverage in the rain as she reflected on a "good life lesson".

She said: "There is something really grounding about embracing the elements and doing your day anyway… It's a good lesson for life. Life throws things at you that you don't want to have to deal with.

"Sometimes you find yourself in a storm you don't really want to be in and if you can find a way to muddle through, you'll come out the other side. And the sun will always come out in the end."

Helen on Summer on the Farm

Earlier this week, Helen was forced to address her recent heartache during a chat with Lorraine Kelly. Appearing on the ITV breakfast show, the host was told by Lorraine: "Helen, it's so good to see you. You've had a bit of a rough time, I know. But the best way to get over stuff is to just get out there again - out there working."

To which, Helen replied: "I think anybody in my position would say the same… I've got three small children and a very loud dog as you can hear."

Turning to her dog, who was barking loudly, the mum-of-three shouted: "Stop it! They time it perfectly, don't they?!"

Speaking of her morning, Helen later said: "It's uncharacteristically calm around here this morning because I'm working this week. My mum has come to stay for the week, because she doesn't live near, so she's got the kids off to school.

The star and Richie Myler share two sons and a daughter

"Monday morning when you've got to get the kids to school is just... It's the same drill every day but somehow it's always chaos! 'Get the socks on, get their shoes on, where's their school bags?!' So mum's in control but she forgot to put her granny magic onto the dogs, sorry!"

Helen and her husband Richie Myler announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

