Strictly's Jayde Adams: the tragic story behind her sister's passing The comedian paid a beautiful tribute to her sibling on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing star Jayde Adams paid a beautiful tribute to her late sister, Jenna, on Saturday night with a moving American Smooth performance alongside her pro-partner Karen Hauer.

The comedian was overcome with emotion after the dance and explained to Claudia Winkleman before receiving her scores: "Something she said to my mum, before she died, she said 'Do you think people will forget me?' And you just said her name on this [show], it's incredible.

WATCH: Jayde Adams breaks down in tears remembering late sister Jenna

"It's amazing and I feel so lucky that I get to do this, because so many people lose people and grief is so difficult and it's so personal. And to be able to keep the promise that we made her, that we wouldn't let people forget her, is the most incredible gift that anyone could ever give me or my family."

Jayde's sister was tragically diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 23 after having a seizure. In 2011, after six years of fighting her illness, she sadly passed away.

Jayde and Karen performed an American Smooth and dedicated it to Jenna

Recalling the devastating time, Jayde told the Guardian: "My brother Kane had phoned me 17 times and he never, ever calls. When I got through to him he told me Jenna had collapsed in a fit. It happened in the car with my dad and he had to carry her into the hospital."

Jayde also recalled how doctors took out a little over 50% of the brain tumour during the biopsy, adding that Jenna was "different afterward" due to the trauma.

Ahead of her time on Strictly, Jayde told HELLO! and other reporters that dancing was something she enjoyed frequently with her sister and, after she died, had not danced with anyone else since.

Jayde shares these sweet photos to her Instagram

Following Jayde's powerful performance on Saturday night, the Alma's Not Normal star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Jenna.

Jayde wrote a beautiful message in the caption: "Last picture we ever had together. Her love for me was so strong, I'll never ever feel unloved in my life.

Jayde used to dance with her sister before her passing

"I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer."

She added: "This is Jenna Adams everyone, she will never be forgotten. And yes she would be so proud of me, astounded @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I’m on Strictly, we loved this show together."

