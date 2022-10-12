Christina Aguilera's rarely spoken about struggles that kept her out of the limelight Xtina is releasing a new music video for Beautiful for World Mental Health Day

Christina Aguilera has been topping the charts since 1999, and now, the star is set to release a new music video for her iconic hit Beautiful in aid of World Mental Health Day.

Taking to Instagram to tease the launch of her upcoming music video, the Stripped hitmaker encouraged her fans to: "Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first," sharing a powerful clip of young girls applying their makeup in front of a ring light.

Having hit her forties, Christina has recently opened up about her own struggles with mental health, telling Health that she "would never want to relive" her twenties after a battle with anxiety and depression following childhood trauma left her struggling to keep up with the limelight.

Xtina opened up about her struggles with body image in her 20s

"I've definitely had struggles in the past with depression and anxiety," Christina told the American outlet. "It's a constant battle to overcome a mind that is anxious, a mind that is always second-guessing."

Reflecting on her younger years, the mother-of-two gave a moving account of her rise to fame, admitting she was finding it difficult to overcome her insecurities.

"Media, at the time, was also big on pitting women against each other. And there was a bullying mentality going on in the tabloids. It's tough to look back on," she said.

Now, the Grammy Award-winning star is encouraging her fans to stop the comparison with other people. "Start appreciating your own body and owning it," she added.

Having finally overcome years of trauma following an abusive relationship with her father, something she has outwardly addressed in the past, the star takes a holistic approach to her mental wellbeing.

Christina told Health she finds writing therapeutic. She also enjoys the outdoors, even if that means getting air in her backyard.

"Feeling grass under my feet and looking at trees and clouds helps. Yoga has also been instrumental in helping me," she shared.

