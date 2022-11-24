Flexible working arrangements for women in menopause: new guidelines It's a big step in the right direction

Menopausal women working for the NHS in England will be able to work flexibly under new guidance.

Women have been calling for menopause leave or flexible working conditions during menopause and the NHS has answered the call with its new guidance, which has been designed to be transferable to other workplaces too.

The guidance refers to how menopause symptoms can impact people at work, and details how managers can support staff during menopause, in order to retain employees and stop women from dropping out of the workplace during menopause - a study of 4,000 women by Reference showed that 1 in 10 left their jobs due to their perimenopause, so this progress is much needed.

The NHS's new guidelines suggest managers normalise staff asking for help and allowing flexible working arrangements where possible.

It also outlines the requirements for making a workplace ‘menopause-friendly’, including providing uniforms made out of suitable, breathable fabrics and giving employees the ability to control the temperature of the space they’re working in.

The NHS has introduced new guidelines for menopausal staff

If your job hasn't made allowances for menopause, there are ways to navigate perimenopause in the workplace.

1. Talk to your line manager

"Having an open conversation with work will help your colleagues or boss understand you're not feeling your best and that it may impact your work," she said.

HR professional Anna Whitehead agrees: "Being open about your perimenopause symptoms will allow your line manager to consider temporary adjustments to your role that will support you."

The NHS' menopause guidelines are designed to be applicable for all workplaces

"If people understand you're being impacted by physiological changes perhaps there’s scope for working more flexibility, changing your hours, or doing different activities in the workplace," adds Dr. Sohere.

2. Explain *exactly* how perimenopause is impacting your work

Perimenopause impacts everyone differently, so make sure you're clear on how it's impacting you, be it feeling too hot in the office, struggling to maintain concentration in meetings or experiencing tiredness after a bad night's sleep.

"It’s helpful to explain how perimenopause is affecting you personally, whether that’s lack of sleep, poor focus or irritability in meetings," confirms Dr. Sohere.

3. Explain adjustments you need

"Everyone experiences perimenopause differently so the adjustments will vary for each individual," Anna explains.

"Explain what help you’re seeking and also state what would make your working life more comfortable, perhaps working from home some days or delegating some of your tasks for now," Dr. Sohere suggests.

Employers have a duty of care to consider requests for adjustments at work, says Anna. "You can also ask your GP to provide a fit note that suggests adjustments at work that will help you. This can be very helpful for you and your line manager if you are uncertain about what will support you.

"The types of support could be a fan or moving desks to sit in a cooler area, adjustments to uniform requirements, splitting a colleague's lunch break so that you can take regular smaller breaks outside to keep energy levels up, temporary adjustments to working hours and flexibility to attend more frequent GP appointments. Permanent adjustments to working hours would be made through your company's flexible working policy," Anna advises.

