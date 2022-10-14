Princess Kate's vintage outfit from 1995 has sweet link to Prince William OK, this is amazing

The Princess of Wales looked sensational on Thursday afternoon as she headed to the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park with husband Prince William.

Much was made of her gorgeous outfit as ever, and on this occasion, Kate donned a simple pair of black trousers and a beautiful blue tweed jacket by Chanel, which was a vintage piece that was made in 1995. The brunette royal doesn't often wear vintage pieces, or items from Chanel, so this was a lovely surprise.

Now, the mother-of-three often wears a variety of clothes that have hidden links and meanings, and we think we've found one in regard to this blazer.

Back in 2018, a video surfaced of a young Kate performing in her school play in 1995 - cute!

Kate wore a beautiful Chanel blazer on Thursday

The prophetic clip shows the then 13-year-old in a school production while attending St Andrew's Preparatory School in Buckhold.

Kate's Chanel blazer from 1995

Kate, wearing a white dress with flowers in her hair, is seen on stage with a 'fortune teller' who takes her hand and tells her: "Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman…" "It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?" she replies. "Indeed he will," the fortune teller says. "And marry me?" "And marry you," he confirms.

Kate in 1995 at her school play

Kate, now 40, then asks whether her future husband will take her away, to which the fortune teller answers: "Yes, to London." In another incredible twist, it is also revealed that the man Kate marries in the play is called William. As she accepts his offer of marriage, Kate can be heard saying: "Yes. It is all I've ever longed for."

How spooky is that? The stars aligned! So perhaps 1995 is a very special year for Kate because of this lighthearted prediction, and the fact she wore this blazer from the same year no doubt makes her smile and brings back memories.

