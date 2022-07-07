Kate Middleton wows crowds with her incredibly toned arms – here's how she works them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a beautiful white Emilia Wickstead dress to support Prince William at his charity polo match on Wednesday, but it wasn't just her dress that captured public attention.

The sleeveless gown showed off Duchess Kate's incredibly toned arms and had fans of the royal wondering how she gets her biceps looking so incredibly sculpted – luckily, much is known about Prince William's wife's workout routine, so we have a good idea how to achieve arms like the mum-of-three.

The Duchess is reportedly a big fan of weight training, so it's no surprise her muscles are impressive. Her passion for tennis will help with her toned arms too.

Tennis helps to tone muscles and build strength, so Duchess Kate's commitment to being on the courts likely contributes to her envy-inducing arms.

The royal's love of CrossFit will also help with her impressive arms; the high-intensity interval training includes push-ups, shoulder presses and overhead squats, all known to shape the arms.

Duchess Kate wowed with her toned arms

Exercises to try for toned arms like Duchess Kate's

Push-ups for sculpted arms

"Push-ups use resistance and your own body strength to build your arm muscles, which will help to create a more sculpted look," says Gemma, a trainer at London studio Barrecore.

Push-ups work your biceps, triceps, shoulders, chest, back and abs for an all-rounder move for a sculpted upper body.

The Duchess of Cambridge does a variety of workouts for her slender arms

Planks for muscular arms

"Planks strengthen the upper body which will give a more muscular aesthetic," says Gemma.

Tricep dips for toned arms

The Duchess' arms look incredible from every angle, a testament to the fact she doesn't neglect any area in her workouts. "Tricep dips tone the back of the arms whilst building shoulder strength," says Gemma.

