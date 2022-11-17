Dead to Me returns for final season and fans have the same reaction Warning! Potential spoilers ahead…

Dead to Me on Netflix has returned for its third and final season once again starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two unlikely friends who somehow bonded over their connection to a hit-and-run case before finding themselves trying to cover up a murder.

The new episodes for season three landed on Thursday, and fans have already been sharing their reaction on Twitter. Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode one of Dead to Me…

Episode one picks up immediately where season two left off: with Jen and Judy involved in another hit-and-run car accident. They make their way to the hospital where it's then revealed that Judy's (Linda Cardellini) scan showed some "shadows," meaning there is a chance she could have cancer.

The emotional moment sparked reaction online. One person wrote: "Judy didn't deserve any bad thing that happened to her #DeadToMe." Another said: "[JEN IS] PRAYING FOR JUDY MY HEART CANT TAKE THIS #DeadToMe."

Episode one picked up where season two left off

A third didn't want to believe the sad storyline as they tweeted: "Judy has what now? Yeah, no, we're not doing this, sweets. It's either a mistake or it will be a straight shoot to a cure. #DeadToMe."

The synopsis for the third season reads: "In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that's above the law."

Christina Applegate as Jen in Dead to Me

The filming for season three came at the same time that lead actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She told Variety: "I'm not going to say that any of it was easy. I started having symptoms in January 2021 — very small, something you could just brush off.

"Right before we started shooting, it was as if I got hit by a truck and didn't know what was going on. It was very scary for me, because this body that I had known was no longer mine. There is no processing the fact that you have a lifelong degenerative disease. Maybe other people could have gone into acceptance. I'm just a year in, so I'm still in that mourning process."

