Tina Turner's 'beloved son' Ronnie, 62, dies

Tina Turner's son Ronnie has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in a social media post, calling him her "angel".

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," Tina wrote on social media.

The musician, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles.

Afida posted a series of pictures of their years together, including several of them performing with Tina, and the emotional caption, all in capital letters, read: "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad."

"This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair (sic)," she concluded.

Ronnie's brother Craig died by suicide in 2018 and Ike passed away in 2007. Aline, Ronnie's aunt and Tina's sister, died in 2010.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers had responded to Ronnie's address in Encino, California early on Thursday morning for a death investigation.

TMZ reported that the person who made the call to 911 said Ronnie was having trouble breathing.

CPR attempts were made but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.