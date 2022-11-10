How James Martin lost 5 stone in weight by eating butter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

James Martin is looking better than ever these days, but still eats all his favourite foods including butter. The James Martin's Saturday Morning star previously shared his simple weight loss secret with HELLO! - and we love how simple it is!

MORE: James Martin's ultimate hangover breakfast recipe

Confessing he hasn't made any major changes to his diet, James said maintaining his five-stone weight loss is all down to watching what he drinks. The TV chef has cut out fizzy drinks altogether and makes sure he consumes the recommended two litres of water a day, resulting in his physique changing without having to go on a diet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Martin shares exciting news with fans

He said: "The way I lost weight is by cutting down soft drinks. I drink a lot of water, two litres every day. I still eat exactly the same.

READ: Celebrity chef James Martin: Everything you need to know

"Losing weight is a balance of everything, it's getting off your arse and doing more and not eating less, but eating a variety of different things.

"I think a lot more so when people were locked down and bingeing on certain things."

James believes water intake is key for weight loss

James explained that staying hydrated had given him other health benefits, including feeling more energised and more switched on mentally - all without the need to hit the gym!

He said: "Water is the key. As you get older, I realised I don't need to go to the gym, I'm working [in the kitchen] all the time anyway.

James has been open about his weight fluctuating

"Water keeps your brain healthy and it keeps your skin healthy and it keeps your focused – it's crazy when you give up soft drinks how much more your brain feels alive, it's very weird."

We love the former Saturday Kitchen star's non-restrictive approach, especially since his latest cookbook, Butter, advocates for incorporating the "glorious, versatile ingredient" into dishes. Sign us up!

James Martin's Butter, £16.48, Amazon

The star previously confessed he had lost five stone after taking part on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2005, but has been open about his weight fluctuating since.

In 2018, he told The Sun that he felt inclined to lose weight after he was trolled on social media. "I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat. So I lost a stone and a half. And no doubt I’ll lose another stone on this tour," he said.

James first lost five stone after competing on Strictly

And last year, he shared that he had lost another 2st and 3lbs, joking that he needed to buy some new clothes.

DISCOVER: James Martin and girlfriend Louise's country haven will blow you away

Replying to fan comments about how good he was looking, James said: "Haha thanks all. Lost 14 kilos (2st 3lb) got to get new clothes."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.