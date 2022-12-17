GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton recalls pain of ex-husband's tragic death

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has recalled how she took her children straight to her psychologist's office after learning that her ex-husband, Robert Ashton, took his own life.

The GMA3 star was married to Robert before the couple split in 2017. Sadly, two weeks after their divorce was finalized, he took his own life. On Friday's show, Jennifer revealed that her psychologist explained what Robert may have been thinking before his death, which you can hear in the video below.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains what a suicidal mind is thinking

Loading the player...

Speaking about Robert's death, Jennifer said: "When my family and I lived through our personal experience with the suicide death of my ex-husband and my children's father in 2017, we were in a psychologist's office, our psychologist's office, less than 24 hours later.

"While we were absolutely all in a state of shock, she said something to us in that meeting that I will never forget for the rest of my life.

"When we were trying to understand how someone who loved his children so much could do something like suicide, she said to us, 'Here's one way to understand how different a suicidal mind is versus a non-suicidal mind."

Jennifer with Robert and their children

Describing a non-suicidal mind, Jennifer explained that her psychologist said: "'When things are at our worst because everyone goes through pain in their life, difficult chapters in their lives, a non-suicidal mind will say this is so painful, this is the low point, this can't last forever, I have to hope that tomorrow may be better.'"

Jennifer then explained what her psychologist said a suicidal mind would think, which can be heard in the video above, adding: "It doesn't mean that they are not appreciative of the things that are going right in their lives.

"It just means that in that moment, they're affected by this very dangerous and irrational way of thinking where they think, 'I'm a burden. It's never going to get better. I'm alone. I can't bear this pain potentially to be worse in the future.

Robert died in 2017

"And that's why they become singularly focused on just making the pain stop."

Fans were quick to send supportive messages to Jennifer, with one responding: "This explanation is so clear and helpful. Sorry for this loss in your family." Another said: "Thanks Dr A, never thought of it that way. May God rest the souls of those who felt that was their only way out."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "home" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

