Dr. Jennifer Ashton poses in stylish red bikini during dream honeymoon The GMA medic is having the time of her life

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been living on cloud nine since her star-studded New York wedding last week.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos joined by two very happy co-hosts at start of the week

The GMA medic was whisked off on a luxury honeymoon shortly afterwards, and has been having the time of her life with her new husband, Tom Werner.

The mother-of-two has taken her fans on social media along on her trip too, having shared a number of photos from the last week on Instagram over the weekend.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton showcases her dance moves

These included a stunning photo of Jennifer posing on the beach in a stylish red bikini, and another of her and Tom dining at a clifftop restaurant overlooking the ocean.

MORE: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded day

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "I think when you see a full rainbow, a full moon and a shooting star over your husband’s head - it’s a honeymoon sign!"

Fans were quick to comment on the happy post, with one writing: "Wonderful photos! Enjoy your honeymoon," while another wrote: "If I looked like you in a bikini, that's all people would see me in!" A third added: "Enjoy every moment, although we miss you on GMA!"

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton wowed in a red bikini as she posed on the beach

Jennifer got married to Tom in front of their close friends and family at Manhattan's Harmonie Club, before guests were transported to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

MORE: GMA hosts come together for surprise wedding live on air

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

The ceremony was attended by Jennifer's GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos, and involved a lot of happy tears.

The TV medic looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, while Tom looked dapper in a tuxedo. HELLO! were given exclusive photos from the special day, and one emotional image captured from their day shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple.

Jennifer and Tom Werner got married in Manhattan in November

Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos on GMA

News of Jennifer and Tom's engagement was announced in January, live on GMA.

The doctor also shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.