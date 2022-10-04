GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton opens up about hair loss that will 'take a year' to recover from The Good Morning America star is experiencing post-Covid hair loss

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared a candid update with fans on her hair growth journey on Tuesday, taking to Instagram ahead of going live on Good Morning America to shed light on her progress.

The blonde beauty was having a blow dry to add volume and texture to her hair when she praised her stylist Scott for his patience in the clip shared to her Instagram Story. The medical correspondent admitted she had been "very difficult" to Scott in the months following her sudden hair loss after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

Dr Jennifer Ashton admits she's struggled with her hair loss

The ABC star experienced hair thinning and breakage after her diagnosis, admitting her hair was at one point in "critical condition."

"We're just talking about how it's been five months, and I'm literally doing everything possible to resuscitate my hair," the star shared with her followers. "It's working, it's growing, it's softer, it's thicker… but I think it's going to take a year," admitted Dr Jen.

The GMA star has been open about her post-Covid hair loss journey

"I have learned a lot of lessons," the star said to her stylist, before revealing her post-hair loss recovery has involved: "Low heat, not a lot of products with alcohol in it, not a lot of pulling," and minimal styling.

Jennifer has remained incredibly open about her hair loss journey and choice to wear wigs and hairpieces on air with her fans, who are often quick to praise her bravery and confidence.

Opening up about her traumatic experience earlier this year, Dr Jennifer took to Instagram with a heartfelt video. S

he shared: "As I've said, I've been resting it beyond. I have not had any professional styling for TV and I've been wearing my clip-in pony like it's my best friend."

Dr. Jennifer shared the details of her 'hair resuscitation' in Instagram

Jennifer then added that after a trim from her stylist, who "assessed it like I would assess a patient," they realized that her locks were finally coming back. "I have new growth, you can see the fuzz. It's healthier," she added. "I plan to stay the course."

She even detailed her routine of abstaining from professional styling, spacing out highlights, using her clip-in pony, vitamins, and leave-in conditioners.

