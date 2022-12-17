Elizabeth Hurley responds to claims she was Prince Harry's 'older woman'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley has responded to claims that she was the first woman Prince Harry was intimate with.

According to reports, Harry makes the revelation in his upcoming memoir Spare, that as a teenager, he was with a "beautiful older woman in the countryside" – and reports have since surfaced that that woman was Elizabeth.

However, in a new interview with The Times, the 57-year-old denied the reports. "Not me. Not guilty. Ha!" she said when asked about the claims.

When pressed further on the matter, Elizabeth vehemently replied: "No. Not me. Absolutely not."

Prince Harry's memoir is due for release on 10 January 2023 after he secured a £36.8 million book deal with publisher Penguin Random House back in 2020.

Harry's memoir has been ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer and aims to lay down the truth about the father-of-two's royal upbringing.

Elizabeth has denied she was Harry's 'older woman'

Touted as a "literary memoir", the duke's debut book moreover provides a first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him over the years.

From his childhood as a prince to his life in California, Harry promises to discuss the highs and lows. The proceeds of his book will go to charity.

While the memoir was originally due to be published in October, the release date has now been pushed back following the late Queen's death on 8 September. According to Richard Eden from the Daily Mail, Harry will likely include an additional chapter dedicated to the Queen.

Spare, by Prince Harry, £14 / $17.02, Amazon

The newspaper columnist explained how the duke's eleventh-hour amendment will "give him a chance to address those stories about him being offended by not being able to wear his uniform and then not having the ER letters on his epaulettes."

King Charles III nor the Prince of Wales has seen any part of the manuscript.

