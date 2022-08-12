Dr. Jennifer Ashton details her agonizing recovery from 'severe' back pain She was inundated with support

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has revealed her painful health journey in a revelatory social media message.

The GMA star took to Instagram with photos of her being treated in Los Angeles, away from New York where she films the show.

Jennifer shared the news that she has been suffering with agonizing back pain and has had to undergo treatment from a chiropractor.

Her lengthy post explained what had happened and how she's recovering. It read: "This week (for the 4th time in my life) I had severe SI joint (sacroiliac joint) inflammation, with a pinched nerve in my back.

"If you have ever had Acute low back pain, you know how unpleasant it is. There was no acute injury, it just happened after a few weeks of intense core exercises, which likely triggered a cascade of tension starting in the hip flexor."

Jennifer continued: "After trying to release the spasm myself using a foam roller and tennis ball, the pain was just too bad. It was a perfect indication to seek evaluation and treatment from a licensed chiropractor."

Jennifer was in severe pain before getting treatment

She then added that her first session featured a heating pack, massage and a hypervolt gun as well as some "light adjustment".

Jennifer revisited her doctor over the next few days and with the help of pain medication and further treatment she gradually began to improve.

"After six days, I returned to a light workout," she said. "I did 45 min of low intensity on the spin bike- and thanks to @drdanzuckerdc in Los Angeles, I am ON THE MEND."

The star believes her intense core workouts may have caused her back pain

She concluded: "Chiropractors are not for everything or everyone, but for many musculoskeletal issues can be safe and effective. Note: as a medical doctor, I advise AGAINST neck manipulation due to a rare risk of a certain type of hemorrhagic stroke. This is my professional medical opinion. #backpain #chiropractor."

Fans rushed to send prayers and many could relate to her pain.

"So glad you're feeling better Dr. Jen. I live with low back pain so I understand what you were going through," one wrote while a second added: "Sorry for your pain. I hope you are fully recovered soon."

