Dr. Jennifer Ashton hit by Covid for second time as fans rush to send their support Get well soon, Jennifer!

GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton has shared some unfortunate news with her followers on social media this week, announcing that she has tested positive for Covid for the second time.

The TV doctor shared a photo of her positive test, alongside the caption: "Round 2 with Covid: I had a sore throat so did a rapid test which was positive.

"Very mild symptoms~ I notified anyone I was with in the last 48 hours for more than 15 min/ closer than 6 feet….Will see you all after my isolation ends… #ba5."

VIDEO: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton looks incredible during workout

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh no!! Get better soon," while another wrote: "Sending you big hugs! Hope you get better soon." A third added: "Get better real soon Jennifer, we will miss you on GMA."

The news is particularly tough for the mother-of-two, as she contracted Covid not that long ago, which resulted in her suffering from some hair loss.

In footage recently posted online, Jennifer was seen getting scalp injections to see if they could help with her current situation. The video saw her bravely undertaking the painful procedure, which left many of her followers feeling emotional.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton had to miss GMA due to testing positive for Covid again

Alongside the video, Jennifer shared a lengthy message detailing the procedure.

She wrote: "Hair chronicles PRP edition: I went to board-certified Dermatologist @drjrapaport in NJ to see if I was a candidate for PRP scalp injections for my hair situation.

"Dr Rapaport evaluated my scalp and found FOUR causes for my current situation: low protein in my vegan diet (new: since I went vegan 14 months ago), daily styling damage for TV (heat, pulling, drying products, highlights, professional lights), Covid related hair loss and age.

Jennifer is a much-loved member of GMA

"PRP is considered experimental for hair growth but there have been extensive studies published in peer-review Derm literature about its use. Dr Rapaport has led the US clinical trials in PRP use.

"NOTE: it is not covered by insurance and is expensive. But many have noted that the hair products, pieces, laser caps are also expensive.

"I used pronox for analgesia, and i need to go back once a month for four months. #hairloss #prptreatment #covidhairloss."

