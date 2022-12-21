Mindy Kaling reveals her weight loss secret after unrecognizable transformation The Sex Lives of College Girls creator looks so different

Gone are the days when Mindy Kaling would only "eat half of what was put in front of me" in an effort to lose weight after adjusting her attitude to healthy eating.

The Mindy Project star has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last couple of years after claiming in her 2011 memoir, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? that she would be "chubby for life" because she has "no hobbies except dieting," and "no discipline".

However, Mindy has clearly had a change of heart as just recently she left fans stunned when she displayed her much smaller physique in a tiny white dress.

Mindy Kaling Weight Loss

Speaking to Today in May, Mindy revealed that while she is "never going to stop being a foodie", she has learned to make changes to her diet and stop thinking of exercise as a "punishment".

"I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it," she explained.

Speaking of her new approach to wellness, Mindy added: "Sometimes I'll be like, 'Well, I have four different times today where I have ten minutes so let's just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram.

Mindy has transformed her body

"So instead of it being like one chunk of exercise in the beginning of the day or none at all, I'm now just deciding that I'm going to be a more active person all the time."

The 43-year-old also spoke to People about her transformation and said: "I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy.

"Healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations around working out and making me feel like if I don't do this, then I won't be something else."

Mindy in 2019

The mom-of-two added that she loves mixing up her routine with "jogging, walking, yoga, pilates, strength training, tai chi and more".

"Surprising the body with lots of different things I think is really good, particularly for my body," she said.

