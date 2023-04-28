Jonathan Ross’ daughter Betty shares hopeful post amid health struggles

Jonathan Ross' 31-year-old daughter, Betty Ross, is always open with her followers about her health struggles, which means a lot to her community.

Diagnosed with fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, Betty shared at the end of March that she is "in a place where [she] can do a bit more," to which a fellow sufferer replied: "We have to hold onto these good times, don't we? The problem is that we have a nice time and then we're done in for days/weeks!"

Betty's ability to get out and about continued into April, with Monday seeing her post a carousel of pictures revealing how she keeps her spirits lifted amid her ill health.

Among several snaps of her dogs, Betty posted a photo of her gorgeous nails, telling a fan: "I'm just loving doing press-ons when I have the energy for it!"

Betty's various illnesses mean she is often extremely fatigued, withVher father explaining on Loose Women: "She still can't walk very far, but we got her an electric wheelchair in the summer so we can go out and walk the dogs and that has lifted her spirits a lot.

Betty echoed her father's appreciation of her wheelchair, writing on Instagram: "I've found it's been so huge for me! Really makes a world of difference!"

A follower recently asked Betty about her experiences in her wheelchair, querying: "Do you ever get embarrassed using your wheelchair? I don't really go out much because I get really embarrassed and worry I will run out of battery or get stuck trying to get up a kerb."

Taking the time to pen a lengthy and helpful reply, Betty revealed she has been taking care to pace herself and minimise harmful side effects by limiting her public outings.

She shared: "It definitely does sometimes, but I think I'm getting better at pacing myself which helps me avoid post-exertional malaise or at least minimise it.

"I was given the great advice by the Perrin specialists I'm seeing that however much I feel like I can do in a day, don't do more than half of that. So if I feel like I think I could manage a 30-minute trip to the park I won't actually do more than a 15-minute trip out, and I just apply that to like everything.

"I don't always judge it right, but it's definitely helped immensely! I'm sorry you're struggling so much with your fatigue, I've got my fingers crossed for you that things improve for you soon!"

