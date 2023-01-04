GMA's Lara Spencer receives support as she shares details of challenging injury The TV host is recovering at her home

Lara Spencer has shared an update on her injury after fans were left in the dark wondering what she'd done to herself.

On Tuesday, the GMA host took to Instagram Stories and posted a snapshot of herself lying on the sofa with her leg in a surgical boot.

At the time she didn't give any details on her medical condition, but now she's added more information - and it sounds painful.

Poor Lara revealed she'd been in surgery and she was concerned about how she was going to manage on set of GMA.

"Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Lara has a scooter to get around on following her surgery

Fans rushed to show her support and sent kind messages. One read: "Oh man!! You are strong and on the mend," as another added: "Be careful with that Rolator!! It will land you on your backside!

The littlest thing can obstruct the front wheels and turn the steering, dumping you on the ground."

Others said they hoped she'd be back on TV screens soon and urged her to take time off to recover.

Lara loves to keep active and will be saddened to be off her feet for a while

Lara is no stranger to surgeries, and had a hip replacement at the age of 47 too. "It was so upsetting," Lara said on GMA after she was diagnosed. "I waited for a long time before I did anything about it or told anyone because it sounds like it’s an old person's problem and I just couldn't believe it."

The mom-of-two sought advice after she got consistent pain in her right hip. She was also told she had hip dysplasia, making her cartilage more likely to wear down earlier in life.

"It was embarrassing to share and then I realized there is nothing to be embarrassed about," she told her co-hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopolous and Dr. Jennifer Aston.

Lara is also concerned how she'll cope on set of GMA with her injury

"I have a genetic predisposition for this but if you're athletic and you move, it's happening younger and younger."

Lara's surgery was successful, but she had to undergo months of rehabilitation and urged other people who had been through the same, to do the exercises and work to get back to being fighting fit.

She also told people not to ignore the signs and said: "What I wish I would have done is just taken care of this sooner and spoken up."

