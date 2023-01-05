Country music singer Elle King shares health update after accident causes amnesia The Ex's and Oh's singer suffered a nasty fall at her Nashville home in December

Elle King has shared an update on her health after she suffered a nasty fall inside her home in December that left her with a concussion and amnesia.

The country music singer recalled the "intense" accident in a new interview, revealing that she was knocked unconscious after she took a tumble down some stairs on her way to make her son, Lucky Levi, 16 months, a bottle of milk in the middle of the night.

"I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," the Ex's and Oh's singer – who was forced to cancel some of her shows as a result – told Entertainment Tonight.

Revealing she is doing well in her recovery, Elle continued: "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome.

"But the baby is totally fine, and I'm doing a lot better," she added, admitting she is undergoing "a lot of PT... a lot of stretches, and a lot of, like, quiet, downtime which has never been my strong suit."

Speaking of the support she received from her friends following the incident, Elle explained: "What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends.

"There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby."

Elle welcomed her son with her fiancé Dan Tooker in September 2021 after suffering two miscarriages.

Crediting motherhood with helping her to become "a stronger person", Elle told People in October: "Motherhood has made me a gentler person, a stronger person, someone who tries to be … I'm still working on being less reactive, but I'm happy."

