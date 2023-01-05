Why Kate Garraway has stopped talking about husband Derek Draper GMB presenter Kate Garraway hasn't been updating viewers on her husband's health

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been unwell since contracting Covid in March 2020, and while the GMB presenter used to give regular updates on his health, she has been noticeably quiet of late.

Fans often ask after Derek on social media, querying how he's doing, but during an interview on Lorraine in December, Kate explained why she was no longer filling viewers in on her husband's health.

WATCH: Find out why Kate Garraway isn't giving further updates on husband Derek Draper

"The thing I've been really aware of is people saying, 'Oh she's talking about that again'," Kate told Lorraine Kelly.

"I don't want to go on about it because what I've learnt is you only really know what it feels like until you're there. You imagine it, but you don't know.

"I now get contacted every day, which makes me feel less isolated, by, genuinely, thousands of people saying, 'Please say more because we are struggling'."

Kate Garraway sometimes feels isolated in caring for Derek

Lorraine reassured her ITV colleague she needn't stay quiet, with Kate continuing: "The thing is, when it's a long battle like with Derek, there's no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too," she told Lorraine.

Kate's colleague Ben Shepherd supports his co-star

Kate added: "It's a long onslaught. I can see he has better days; he has worse days. He is thankfully at home now. It's been a long battle to get him back home again."

Derek's most recent health concern was a spell in hospital in October, after he contracted sepsis. Kate also mentioned a hospital dash amid "another crisis" in early December, but gave no further details.

Kate and Derek got married in 2005

We hope Kate, Derek and the family are all holding up okay.

