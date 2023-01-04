Fern Britton says she's 'in pain all the time' as she awaits surgery TV presenter Fern Britton is struggling with an incurable health condition, but hopes surgery will help

Fern Britton is back on our TVs with new show My Cornwall with Fern Britton, but behind the scenes she's struggling with her health.

The TV star, who is also appearing in No Place Like Home, opened up about her ailments to Woman & Home last year, explaining: "I've got arthritis settling in everywhere. My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder," Fern explained. "I'm waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It's very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time."

Fern, who is 65, shared how she manages the pain, explaining she found online yoga classes over a year ago and has been hooked ever since. She called the virtual sessions "wonderful," and explained they help ease the pain.

The former This Morning presenter had a rough ride with her health last year, contracting Covid in July, which left her extremely unwell.

"Day Nurse is a wonderful medicine isn't it?" she said at the time. "Feeling pretty grim with blocked ears, sore throat and achy muscles."

Fern Britton was unwell several times in 2022

She also battled with a mystery illness in March. At the time she said: "I'm so achy today. No Covid but whole bod in need of a recharge."

Fern also revealed on Instagram she'd had sepsis in 2016, which left her wiped out for several years, health-wise.

Fern is waiting for treatment for her arthritis

The presenter seems upbeat in her episodes of My Cornwall With Fern Britton, so here's hoping she's not suffering too much from arthritis right now.

