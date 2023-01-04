NFL's Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly makes emotional confession amid Damar Hamlin collapse The couple have been married since 2015 and were high school sweethearts

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford has delivered a heartfelt message and revealed, "I'm not ok". The star - who has been married to Matthew since 2015 - took to social media following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's on-pitch cardiac arrest to share a lengthy post about her feelings surrounding the dangers of the NFL.

TRENDING: Kelly Stafford shares reality of motherhood after heartbreaking confession

"It's ok to not be ok," she began. "To all the women who have significant others playing on that field... I'm with you if you're not ok. I'm not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions.

WATCH: Troubling moment Damar Hamlin collapsed during game after suffering cardiac arrest

Loading the player...

"I wish someone could promise us that the people we fell in love with will be those same people when they are finished playing this game, but we all know, that is a promise that can not be made."

Kelly continued: "We all know how hard our men work and have worked their whole lives to be on that field. We don't take those dreams lightly... however, it does not mean we always have to be the strong/never break support. It's ok to be vulnerable and talk about it, especially with the man you love most.

MORE: Inside NFL star Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford's home life

TRENDING NOW: Michael Strahan's lengthy absence from GMA continues as co-stars return

"Continuing to lift up Damar in prayer. Continuing to lift his family, friends and teammates up in prayer. And I will continue to pray for all of you. It's ok to not be ok."

Her message comes after the 24-year-old collapsed on the pitch on Monday's game against Cincinnati Bengals.

Kelly and Matthew have four daughters together

POPULAR: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

Damar received CPR on the pitch and again in hospital, according to his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, who updated ESPN on his nephew's critical condition on Tuesday evening.

Kelly shared her concerns over the safety of her husband and other NFL players

"I know he's still here, I know he's fighting," he told the network.

"We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over, not just the country, but the world. It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it'll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that."

He gave a glimmer of light when he said that Damar is "improving from where he was yesterday," but it's clear he's not out of the woods yet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.