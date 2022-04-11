Miranda Lambert celebrates tremendous achievement with Elle King

Miranda Lambert had quite the big news to share with fans as she revealed that she was back on top in her native United States.

The singer revealed that her collaboration with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home), had hit the number one position on the Country Airplay chart in the US.

Not only was the number one a big deal for the singer in itself, it proved to be an even bigger achievement considering it was the first time an all-female duet had reached the top in almost 30 years.

The last song to do so was Reba McEntire and Linda Davis' Does He Love You back in 1993, making this historic achievement all the more special for Miranda.

She posted pictures of herself and Elle from their music video, donning several revealing looks, even showing off the studded bra she wore underneath, as they engaged in rambunctious behavior for the clip.

Miranda celebrated her collab with Elle going to number one on Country Airplay

She shared a heartfelt statement, saying: "Drunk is number 1!!! @elleking is one of my favorite artists and one of my favorite people to be around. I am proud to call her my friend and I'm so glad she asked me to do this song with her.

"The fact that a duet by 2 women hasn't been a number 1 in country music since 1993 is crazy to me. So the fact that we got here today means even more because it's bigger than us. Thanks @reba and Linda for paving the way."

She continued: "Elle King I love you and your spirit. Thanks to everyone who played /streamed and sang along with us on Drunk. Now let's get drunk and not wanna go home!"

Miranda and Elle received a Grammy nomination for the tune

The country star shared the news in the run-up to the CMT Music Awards on Monday night, where not only is she slated to perform, but is also up for the Female Video of the Year prize for If I Was A Cowboy.

