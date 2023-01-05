NFL's Damar Hamlin's Bills teammates share bittersweet health update

NFL star Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital following his cardiac arrest – but the Buffalo Bills safety is showing "signs of improvement", according to his teammates.

The Bills took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to share the bittersweet update on the 24-year-old's condition after his heart stopped beating during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Damar being given CPR on the field.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills wrote. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Damar's health update comes after his seven-year-old brother, Damir, posted a statement from the family on social media.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read.

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

Damar collapsed after tackling Tee Higgins

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support.

"We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Damar suffered a cardiac arrest during the game after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, whose helmet appeared to hit Damar in the chest. After initially getting to his feet, he fell on his back.

The Buffalo Bills were horrified by the moment

Damar's family friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney revealed that the NFL star was resuscitated once after his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, claimed on Tuesday that he was resuscitated twice.

"Right now, things are moving in a positive direction," he told NFL Network on Wednesday. "What the doctors were looking to see, I think they saw that.

"There were some reports last night that he was resuscitated twice. I wanted to clarify, we misspoke, he was only resuscitated once."

