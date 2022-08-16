Jasmine Harman shares 'before and after' bikini photos – wow!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman, 46, revealed the secret to her slimmed-down figure, sharing she'd been taking JS Health's Detox and Debloat supplement.

READ: A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals health secret to slim figure

Jasmine's fans were so intrigued by her admission that on Monday, she took to Instagram to share further details of her weight loss trick of choice, posting a before and after bikini photo that reveals the difference she saw after 10 days of taking the supplements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman discusses heartbreaking mental health condition

In the transformation photo, Jasmine wears a black floral bikini, standing side on to the camera, with her stomach looking noticeably flatter.

MORE: Jasmine Harman shares secret to her super-fit physique alongside sweaty selfie

READ: Jasmine Harman opens up about mum's mental health condition: 'I felt ashamed and isolated'

In response to a fan asking how long it took for the effects to kick in, Jasmine wrote: "I noticed a difference after one day, but look at the difference after 10 days. The photo speaks for itself."

Another fan asked Jasmine what the supplements do, with the presenter explaining: "In short, [they] help with three main things. 1. Bloating 2. Distention and 3. Digestive discomfort.

Jasmine Harman before and after bikini photos

"I noticed a reduction in my tummy bloat after one day and it makes me feel so much more confident when I'm filming, especially on the beach," she continued.

MORE: Jasmine Harman's ethereal bridal dress leaves husband in tears in unearthed wedding photo

Jasmine isn't the only fan of the supplements – they have 865 five-star reviews on the JS Health site, with converts writing: "Feel so much better with this formula. I can tell the difference when I skip it, so I make sure I am taking it routinely," and "Love this product. Only been using for a month and I can definitely notice a difference!" – so what is it that makes them so good?

Jasmine Harman always looks fantastic

Detox and Debloat are vegan and gluten-free, and are designed to support the gut and ease abdominal bloating. They use milk thistle to help the liver with its detoxifying processes and support digestive discomfort for a soothed tummy, plus fennel is in the mix to help with bloating.

JS Health Detox and Debloat, £29.99 for 60 tablets, JS Health

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.