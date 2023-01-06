Victoria Beckham loves this unexpected workout – but she rarely talks about it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham is famed for her dedication to her exercise routine, which includes weightlifting and running, but there's another element to her regime that she rarely talks about.

While it seems the former Spice Girl prefers an intense exercise session, in an interview with Net-A-Porter, Victoria revealed that she also adores dancing – which may come as a surprise, given that it's less demanding on the body than her usual workout choices.

"I dance a lot," Victoria said. "I used to be a dancer, and people ask me all the time if I miss my times being on stage with the Spice Girls. I don't, but I do miss my time as a dancer."

While dancing might seem less taxing than a weight with workouts, celebrity trainer Monique Eastwood notes that it's well worth including in our workout routines.

"Dance encourages you to engage your brain and your body simultaneously and continuously," Monique says. "The multidirectional moves in dance are a great way to challenge the core muscles, as they are constantly being stimulated during the movement sequences."

Victoria Beckham loves dancing

"The nonstop movement in dance is a good cardio workout, with mostly lower impact movements that keep the whole body moving safety while keeping it flexible and agile," she adds.

Dancing is also less taxing on the joints than HIIT, so is a good workout to add to your routine.

Victoria Beckham did a lot of dancing in her Spice Girls days

Victoria told Net-A-Porter that her workout is "key" to her and that she does it every day, mixing dance with uphill running on the treadmill, weights workouts and the Tracey Anderson Method, which is a mixture of aerobic exercise and toning.

Weights are a big part of Victoria's routine

"Since being introduced to her Method, it has changed how I feel, my confidence levels and how I hold myself," Victoria said. "For me, it's about making the best of what I have and maintaining it rather than doing anything drastic."

