A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals secret to toned figure Jasmine has a few clever tricks

A Place In The Sun favourite Jasmine Harman recently wowed fans with an impressive before and after bikini photo, showing off her weight loss transformation.

The 46-year-old has always looked incredible, but she's recently embarked on a health kick, vowing to overhaul her lifestyle in September, encompassing everything from healthy eating, to exercise, to self-care to drinking more water – and it seems like she's off to a flying start.

Jasmine has been sharing her daily workouts, including super-fun Zumba, as well as keeping her followers informed on her supplement routine, which she credits for her flat stomach.

The presenter said she takes JS Health Detox and Debloat vitamins daily. The supplements, which cost £29.99 for 60 tablets, are designed to relieve the uncomfortable symptoms of bloating, for a flatter stomach – and Jasmine is a big fan.

"I can't believe the results I've had in just 10 days with the Detox and Debloat JS Health Vitamins," she wrote.

Supplements have helped Jasmine tone up

In response to a fan asking how long it took for the effects to kick in, Jasmine wrote: "I noticed a difference after one day, but look at the difference after 10 days. The photo speaks for itself."

"I noticed a reduction in my tummy bloat after one day and it makes me feel so much more confident when I'm filming, especially on the beach," she continued.

Jasmine Harman looks trim while filming A Place In The Sun

This isn't the first time Jasmine has committed to wellness. The star shocked fans in February 2019 when she revealed she had lost a huge 20lbs in just five months.

Sharing a swimsuit before and after photo, Mum-of-two Jasmine wrote at the time: "Can you spot the difference? One was in August, and one is now! I've lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again 5 months ago, along with eating more whole #vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread."

Jasmine Harman shared this before and after photo

Jasmine seems on track with her healthy September this year – we're impressed by her dedication!

