King Charles' secret skill he never talks about His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a fan too

King Charles is a multi-talented man, with prowess in everything from horse riding to fishing - but there's one skill he keeps hidden.

Behind closed doors, the 74-year-old monarch is a proficient ice skater – and even has a certificate in the sport. The king reportedly learnt to ice skate at the Richmond Ice Rink, receiving a Certificate of Merit in March 1962 when he was 14.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, enjoyed skating during childhood too, taking lessons at the Park Lane Ice Club.

Her Majesty also served as Royal Patron for British ice skating's National Governing Body from 1952.

Following her death, British Ice Skating even released a statement, saying: "For those skaters who have been fortunate enough to have met her over the years, she conveyed warmth, passion and a genuine interest in our wonderful sport."

King Charles has long enjoyed winter sports

While King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II shared a passion for ice skating, it has not been passed along to the next in line to the throne.

In 2021, Prince William admitted skating is not his strong suit.

Prince William isn't a strong ice skater

During an interview with the Royal Marsden London Hospital's radio, Prince William was asked by a six-year-old listener if he enjoyed ice skating, to which he replied: "I do like ice skating. I'm not very good. I bet you're better than me."

He continued: "My feet are all over the place. I look like a deer on ice. It's really not very pretty. But I do like ice skating."

