King Charles' subtle change in behaviour at royal engagements - did you notice? The monarch has changed his approach

King Charles regularly attends royal engagements centred around sports, but since rising to the throne the monarch has had a different approach when it comes to the events.

While he was known to get stuck into activities in the past, trying his hand at everything from American football to tea dancing, King Charles has displayed a more reserved approach to sporting engagements in recent months, as shown when he visited the Royal National College for the Blind on Monday.

The monarch observed as students played blind football, which sees players use a ball that makes noise as it rolls.

King Charles called the sport "fantastic," commenting: "Hearing the ball – it's amazing," though he declined to partake.

The King may have made a conscious decision to act in a more formal way since becoming head of the monarchy, or perhaps it was deemed too dangerous for him to don a blindfold to attempt the sport.

King Charles opted to stay on the sidelines

Princess Kate showed a similar change in behaviour following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After taking on a more senior role in the royal family, the Princess of Wales has opted for more sedate activities during royal engagements.

King Charles used to get stuck into sporting events

While she has never shied away from sailing, running and even hurdling in the past, at an October sporting event Princess Kate opted for the calmer activity of boccia, an Italian form of wheelchair bowls, while Prince William tackled a game of football at the same engagement.

The game of boccia saw Princess Kate sit atop a chair and play bowls, and while the sport is no doubt a very specialist skill, it was a less intense activity than we are used to seeing the mother of three try.

Fans wondered if the Princess' choice to play the calmer sport was a move to a more formal role within the royal family – or perhaps she was simply feeling tired, after noting she'd struggled to sleep since the death of the late Queen.

