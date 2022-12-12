King Charles' secret hobbies revealed – did you know about them? He has diverse passions

King Charles is a man of many hobbies, from fishing to hiking, but his 2022 Christmas card has revealed several new passions that he keeps under wraps.

The Christmas card, which also features Queen Consort Camilla, was taken at the Braemar Games in the highlands on 3 September 2022, an event that sees attendees enjoy a variety of activities.

The diverse line-up, which the King is likely a fan of, given he chose a photo from the occasion for his momentous first Christmas card as monarch, includes tug of war, dancing and the ultra-challenging hill race.

Hill Running is a traditional event at Highland Games, and sees competitors run a distance of approximately three miles and climb 1200ft.

King Charles' wife has spoken in the past about her husband's prowess when it comes to hiking, so it's not a surprise he has a love for hill running.

King Charles and Camilla chose this photo for their official Christmas card

Photo: Sam Hussein

Camilla spoke about her husband's love of walking on BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show in June 2020, saying of Charles: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know."

"He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

King Charles has always loved hiking

She spoke of his adoration of country pursuits again as part of her guest editorship of Country Life, to mark her 75th birthday in July.

Queen Consort Camilla shared that Prince Charles is a "countryman to his very core" and that in the countryside is where he finds "true peace."

She went on to detail Charles' most-loved country pursuit, explaining: "Whether he's hedge-laying in the pouring rain, striding, like a mountain goat, up impossibly steep Highland hills, planting trees in the arboretum or pruning at Highgrove, this is where he finds true peace."

