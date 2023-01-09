Sarah Ferguson enjoys glamorous evening out after Christmas with the royal family The Duchess of York looked chic in a military jacket and mini-skirt

Sarah, Duchess of York was all smiles as she enjoyed an evening out on Saturday, just days after her nephew Prince Harry's book went on sale early in Spain.

The grandmother-of-two, 63, looked glamorous in a black military-style jacket with red and gold cuff detailing and a black flared mini-skirt.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shows off magical private garden at home

Loading the player...

She teamed her outfit with sheer tights and suede loafers, and carried a slogan tote bag that featured the words "Left my Louis [Vuitton] at home".

Sarah wore her famous auburn locks in a half-updo and accessorised her look with a delicate gold necklace.

LATEST: Prince William 'devastated' over Prince Harry's book and TV interviews

Sarah spent Christmas with the royal family. Credit: Blitz Pictures

The Duchess reportedly enjoyed the Christmas break at Sandringham, though she wasn't seen in any of the photos of the royal family taken at church on Christmas Day.

Her ex-husband, the Duke of York, and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their spouses, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, were among the family members to attend.

MORE: Prince Harry: The one question he refused to answer about Prince William

Sarah accessorised with a large tote bag. Credit: Blitz Pictures

On New Year's Eve, Sarah also shared a touching tribute to her former mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a photo of the monarch along with a glimpse at a handwritten poem, called We Will Miss You Dearest Friend.

"As the primroses appear on the banks of Windsor so clear, new beginnings, new paths, new rainbows to see, you are tucked in our hearts even though apart – so welcome 2023 knowing you are free. Happy New Year," the poem read.

"We will miss you always dearest friend. You remain in our hearts. Happy New Year," Sarah captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.